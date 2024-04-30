SOF Unit Seizes Russian Recon Drone In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) E-warfare operators with the Special Operations Forces managed to intercept control of and safely land a Russian Takhion unmanned aerial vehicle that was on an aerial reconnaissance mission over the Russian-Ukrainian border in Chernihiv region.

That's according to the SOF Command press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Our SOF operators, alongside the Defense Forces, used an electronic warfare system to land on the Ukrainian-controlled territory an enemy UAV, Takhion, in good condition," the statement reads.

Takhions are used for reconnoitering the area and spotting artillery fire in both day and night hours. They can also be used as a communication relay.

Kyiv region hands over more than 2.2 thousand FPVto military

The uncrewed system consists of the two aircraft, a set of interchangeable modules, which includes a thermal imaging camera, a color video camera, a photo camera, and relay equipment, as well as a control station and a catapult.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an SOF unit destroyed Russian caponiers with ammunition in the southern operational zone.