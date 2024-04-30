IAEA Chief To Visit Iran In Coming Days: Nuclear Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, May 1 (IANS) An Iranian nuclear official has said that Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, would visit Iran in the coming days, according to media reports.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said the IAEA Chief is scheduled to attend the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technologies held in the central Iranian province of Isfahan from May 6 to 8 and hold talks with Iranian officials, including AEOI President Mohammad Eslami, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AEOI Chief earlier this month reaffirmed Iran's commitment to nuclear activities that align with its cooperation with the IAEA, while addressing the agency's concerns over "ambiguities" in the country's nuclear programme, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Eslami also stressed Iran's adherence to the safeguards agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the report said.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, accepting restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, reinstating sanctions and prompting Iran to scale back some of its nuclear commitments.

Efforts to revive the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria, but despite multiple rounds of negotiations, no substantial progress has been reported since the last talks in August 2022.