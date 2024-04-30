Anushka Sharma turns 36: 7 best films of the the actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover Anushka Sharma's cinematic brilliance through her top 7 films, ranging from breakthrough hits like 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to captivating performances in 'NH10' and 'Sultan'. Experience her versatility and talent across genres in this curated list
Anushka Sharma starred in and produced this supernatural horror film. She played role of Rukhsana, a woman with mysterious powers
This romantic comedy-drama featured Sharma as Shashi, a friendly ghost who haunts a young man played by Diljit Dosanjh. Anushka's performance was praised for its charm
Anushka Sharma played Alizeh Khan, a free-spirited woman, in this romantic drama directed by Karan Johar
In this sports drama, Sharma starred opposite Salman Khan. She played Aarfa Hussain, a wrestler who is also the love interest of the protagonist
Anushka Sharma not only starred in this film but also produced it. NH10 is a gritty thriller where she played the lead role of Meera
In this satirical comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sharma starred alongside Aamir Khan as Jagat
Anushka Sharma's breakthrough film where she portrayed the ambitious and spirited wedding planner, Shruti Kakkar. The movie was both a commercial and critical success
