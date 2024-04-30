Indonesia Expresses Interest In Collaborating With SCZONE In Ports, Electric Cars, And Green Fuel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Waleed Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), welcomed a delegation from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade and Industry at the SCZONE headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The delegation, led by Jerry Sambuaga, Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Trade, and Mohamed Zaim, the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian Mission in Cairo, engaged in discussions about potential cooperation, particularly in the areas of ports, green energy, automobile manufacturing, and oil industries-sectors for which Indonesia is renowned.

At the outset of the meeting, Gamal El-Din provided an overview of the economic potential of the Suez Canal Economic Zone. This zone encompasses four industrial zones and six maritime ports along the Mediterranean and Red Seas. He emphasized Egypt's vision of harnessing the zone's potential by equipping it with world-class infrastructure. Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic integration between ports, industrial zones, and logistics-a model that supports supply chains and trade. The Suez Canal Economic Zone's readiness positions it as a hub for fuel industries, complemented by its strategic location and the preparedness of its maritime ports to offer ship supply and green fuel services.

During the meeting, the targeted industrial sectors within the Suez Canal Economic Zone were discussed, along with the direct and indirect financial incentives and free trade agreements that enhance its appeal as an investment environment.

The Indonesian delegation expressed their satisfaction in learning about the Suez Canal Economic Zone, appreciating its proximity to global markets and its commitment to green economic transformation. Given the dynamic activity in Indonesian ports, they also expressed keen interest in collaborating with the economic zone in mutually beneficial areas, including ports, electric cars, and green fuel initiatives.