Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Invited To Kyrgyz Energy Forum In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part inthe Kyrgyz energy forum in Vienna in June, Kyrgyz Energy MinisterTaalaibek Ibraev said, Azernews reports.

“The Kyrgyz Energy Forum will take place in Vienna on June10-11. It will be organised by the World Bank jointly with theMinistry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. During my visit to Baku on April25, I invited Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan,to the forum, and he agreed,” Isaev said in an interview with theKabar agency.

He noted that the energy ministers of Kyrgyzstan's neighbouringcountries - Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan - were alsoinvited to the forum.

“All donors and investors will also be invited to the forum, anda presentation of the Kambarata hydropower plant-1 constructionproject will take place,” he said.