AFU Commented On Possibility Of Truce For Easter And During Olympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, doubts the possibility of a truce for Easter and the Summer Olympics.

He said this in a commentary for NV , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in previous years there was no truce , and there will be no truce this year.

"There was no truce... The war will continue, and I think, unfortunately, it will continue during the Olympic Games," the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, the Russian occupiers have shown that nothing is sacred to them.

Macron proposes ceasefire in Ukraine, Middle East during

"They hit on New Year's Eve... To break us. This is a desire to hurt people, to break them psychologically, to show that you have no chance, that you will lose," Yevlash said.

He emphasized that Ukrainians continue to hold out, and the enemy has failed to achieve its strategic plans.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he hopes to achieve an "Olympic truce" in the Russian war against Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.