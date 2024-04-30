Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Shoot Together? Actress Hints As He Makes His Much Awaited Instagram Debut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently stepped into the world of Instagram, marking his entry with a series of striking photos for a new campaign. These captivating shots depict the aspiring actor amidst the rich legacy of his grandfather and father, exuding regal vibes. With his Instagram debut preceding his much-anticipated Bollywood launch, Ibrahim has ignited excitement among his fan base.

Accompanying his post with the caption, 'Legacy? I'll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia,' Ibrahim garnered attention, including a warm welcome from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's wife, who expressed eagerness for a future collaboration.

During a recent encounter with paparazzi, Ibrahim initially denied having an Instagram presence. However, he later confirmed his impending debut on the platform, promising an unveiling the following day at 11 a.m.

ALSO READ:

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan donates Rs 50k to YouTuber tackling water crisis in Mumbai village (WATCH)

In the realm of cinema, Ibrahim Ali Khan is poised to make his mark with 'Sarzameen,' a Dharma Productions venture co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, under the direction of Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

Additionally, Ibrahim is involved in a romantic comedy titled 'Naadaniyaan,' alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Khushi, known for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' will share the screen with Ibrahim in this Netflix release, promising a blend of humor and romance.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Ibrahim has been making headlines for his rumored relationship with Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari. The duo often frequents social events and movie outings, though they have yet to confirm their status.

While many star kids have already ventured into Bollywood, including Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, another notable debutante to watch for is Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. Scheduled for 2024, Shanaya will feature in 'Bedhadak,' directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.