Ukrainian Special Forces Destroy Two Russian Buk Systems In Sumy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in the Sumy sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and shared a relevant video .

"While conducting reconnaissance operations in the Sumy sector, the operators of one of the Ukrainian SOF units spotted a Buk anti-aircraft missile system at its launch position. The enemy target was hit by attack drones," the statement said.

To replace the disabled Buk system, Russian forces delivered another system that was again hit by SOF operators. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 30, 2024 amount to about 468,720 invaders.

Photo: creaders