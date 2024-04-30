Saqqaf Discusses Enhancing Jordan-UK Investment Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Investment Kholoud Al Saqqaf held discussions on Monday in London focused on bolstering investment relations between Jordan and the United Kingdom in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033 and the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026.

A statement released by the ministry on Tuesday revealed that Saqqaf held a series of bilateral meetings with Dominic Johnson, the UK's Minister of State for Regulatory Reform, and other government officials, to strengthen Jordanian-British relations and the development of frameworks to enhance investment and trade ties between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During separate meetings with British private sector officials, Saqqaf briefed senior British companies in the infrastructure, information technology, transportation, tourism, and medical tourism sectors on the business environment and investment opportunities in Jordan. The British representatives expressed their interest in the investment opportunities in Jordan and appreciated the reforms implemented by the Jordanian government to enhance the business environment in the Kingdom.

Saqqaf also met with several Jordanian businessmen residing in the UK and briefed them on the economic and legislative reforms, the business environment, and the investment opportunities available in the Kingdom. She also discussed the investment incentives they could obtain if they direct their business compass towards Jordan, in addition to introducing them to the "Invest in Jordan" platform.

Saqqaf also emphasised the importance of expatriate investments in their homeland and their role in attracting foreign investments to the Kingdom, highlighting their potential to act as a bridge between Jordan and the countries where they reside, thereby promoting Jordan and its investment opportunities, attracting new investments, and establishing partnerships with Arab and foreign investors.

The United Kingdom is one of the key markets targeted in the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026, which aims to attract more investments from specific markets and promising sectors.



