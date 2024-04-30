RITES Limited Completes Glorious 50 Years

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, April 30, 2024: RITES Limited, a leading engineering consultancy firm in India, celebrated its milestone 50th anniversary on Friday. The month-long Foundation Day celebrations, â€ ̃Marking The Goldâ€TM, that were carried across worksites culminated with a cultural evening at Shikhar, RITESâ€TM Corporate Office, Gurugram.



On the occasion, Chairman & Management Director Mr. Rahul Mithal launched RITESâ€TM coffee table book - Atulya, a compilation tracing the organisationâ€TMs illustrious journey of becoming â€ ̃The Infrastructure Peopleâ€TM. Also, it marked the unveiling of â€ ̃RITES Dharoharâ€TM, a novel initiative to treasure the organisationâ€TMs legacy and encapsulate the essence of its core values - Integrity, Professionalism and Excellence.



Addressing the gathering and paying gratitude to the founding fathers, Mr. Mithal said, â€œFrom pioneering projects to fostering sustainable practices, RITESâ€TM five-decade journey has been characterized by Resilience, Innovation, Transformation, Efficiency, and Sustainability. Surging ahead, leveraging our expertise we will continue playing a meaningful role in sustainable infrastructure development.â€



Established in 1974, RITES has built a distinguished reputation for its comprehensive engineering and consultancy services across sectors. It was recently granted the coveted Navratna status, making it to the elite group of CPSEs. Listed in 2018, RITES is also among the top 500 listed companies in the country.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning over 5 decades and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

