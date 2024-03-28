Case Filed Against Cabraal For Loss Of Over Rs. 1.84 Billion To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Legal action has been filed against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, for causing a loss of over Rs. 1.84 billion to Sri Lanka.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed the case against Cabraal and four others.

They were accused of purchasing Treasury Bills issued by the Government of Greece in 2012 and causing a loss of Rs. 1,843.3 million to the Sri Lankan Government.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed the case before the Colombo High Court based on a complaint lodged by former Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe.

The case has been filed against Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Kankanamge Gamage Don Dharmasena Deerasinghe, Bendarage Don Wasantha Ananda Silva, Chandrasiri Jayasinghe Panditha Siriwardena and Harankaha Arachchilage Karunaratne.