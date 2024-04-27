Defense Forces Repel Five Russian Assaults On Left Bank Of Kherson Region And In Orikhiv Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Krynky and two in the Orikhiv direction - near Staromaiorske and Robotyne.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this in a message on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out two assaults. One near Staromaiorske and one near Robotyne. They were unsuccessful,” the statement reads.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults near the village of Krynky. As a result, it withdrew to its original position with losses.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Southern Defense Forces noted that the Russian invaders are putting pressure with artillery shelling, airstrikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and continuing aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 139 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying in the operational zone.

Over the past day, Russians conducted four airstrikes, using two guided bombs in the Orikhiv direction, two guided bombs, and more than 40 unguided missiles in the Kherson region.

An enemy airstrike with guided bombs on Kachkarivka, Kherson region, damaged an administrative building and private homes. There were no civilian casualties.

As reported, over the past day, 114 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place in different frontline areas.