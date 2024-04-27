Archery WC: Indian Men’S Compound And Mixed Team Win Gold

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, April 27 (IANS) Dynamic Duo Indian compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Robin & Lisell Jaatma of Estonia 158-157 to win third gold medal for India at the Shanghai World Cup, here on Saturday
Earlier in the day, Indian men's compound archery team of Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh & Abhishek Verma bagged the second gold defeating The Netherlands 238-231.
The men's compound team missed the world record created by team USA in the 2011 Turin World Cup by just 1 point.
Vennam along with Priyansh will contest the compound individual women's and men's semi-final later today.
Previously, World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the first gold for India after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225
