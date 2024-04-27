Archery WC: Indian Women’S Compound Team Bags Gold In Shanghai

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, April 27 (IANS) World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225, here on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category.

The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medallist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.