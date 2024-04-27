Archery WC: Indian Women’S Compound Team Bags Gold In Shanghai

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, April 27 (IANS) World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225, here on Saturday.
The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category.
The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medallist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.
MENAFN27042024000231011071ID1108145378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.