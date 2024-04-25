Taco Bell Expands Recycling Program With Terracycle

Taco Bell is announcing the expansion of their popular recycling program with TerraCycle to also collect and recycle any brand of sauce dipping cups, souffle cups/lids & coffee creamer pods. To make it official, the program has been renamed the Taco Bell Sauce Container US Recycling Program.

