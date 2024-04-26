Shakira Still Believes In Love Despite Split From Gerard Pique

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Pop singer Shakira, who split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, has expressed her continued belief in love.

Shakira, speaking to Marie Claire UK, stated: "I cannot say that I don't believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other's eyes and hold hands and can't live apart from each other. I've witnessed love, I just haven't been that lucky myself."

She referred to monogamy as a utopia, adding, "Monogamy is a utopia. But I've been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans, my children, and true friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that's true. It lasts longer - at least in my experience."

Shakira said: "My relationship (lasted) 12 years, but my friends will be there for a lifetime. When hardship came, that's when I learned how truly important friendship was."

The singer revealed that she had always sought a partner similar to her father, reports co.

"Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life. I was in search of that man, like my dad, who I'd have kids with and then make plans to be with forever - like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don't go as planned. You move on."