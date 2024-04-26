(MENAFN- Baystreet) Melco Progresses on Sustainability Strategy Report

Pfizer Gains as Gene Therapy Wins FDA NodSaia Tumbles on Q1 ResultsIntel's Stock Falls 8% On Mixed Earnings And Weak GuidanceColgate-Palmolive Stock Rises On Earnings Beat And Raised Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, April 26, 2024

Stock Market Risks: Stubborn Inflation and Fed Meeting

Despite stock markets digesting the weak quarterly GDP and persistent core PCE inflation on Thursday, the major indices rebounded. This may prove short-lived. The persistent inflation prevents the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates anytime soon. It would need to re-assess its monetary policy and its impact on the economy over several quarters.

In response to higher interest rates for longer at over 5.0%, stock markets are not ready to panic. Instead, they are buying strong companies and dumping weak ones. After posting strong quarterly results, investors are accumulating more shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG). They are selling disappointing firms like Intel (INTC) and Meta Platforms (META).

Fed Meeting

On April 30 – May 1, 2024, the FOMC will meet. Expect Fed Chair Powell to repeat the importance of inflation and job data guiding the FOMC's decisions. At best, the Fed Chair will not hint at cutting interest rates sometime this year. Instead, the bank will say that interest rates do not need to change until inflation is undeniably on a downward trajectory toward 2.0%.

Watch the March Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index today. The higher it is above 2%, the higher bond yields will rise. This hurts widely held ETFs like the S&P 500 (SPY) and the small-cap ETF (IWM).









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks