1PL 2024: Bairstow Goes 'Ballistic' As Punjab Pull Off Historic T20 Run Chase Against Kolkata

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 10:54 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 10:56 PM

Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten century as Punjab Kings recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history with an eight-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

The England star clobbered nine sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball 108 to help Punjab overhaul Kolkata's 261 for six wickets with eight balls to spare in hot and humid conditions at the Eden Gardens.

Shashank Singh also impressed with the bat, making 68 not out off 28 balls with eight sixes and two fours.

The previous highest run chase in T20 history was scripted by South Africa who overhauled 258 for five made by the West Indies in 2023.

"We knew that we had to go ballistic after how they batted. We had to take risks and thankfully they came off," said Bairstow.

"I've never been faced with a target like that before. So we knew the powerplay would be important, and if anything is close to being in your area you've got to make the most of it."

Punjab registered only their third win from nine games and moved to eighth spot in the 10-team competition.

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh also impressed with the bat. - AFP

Kolkata, with five wins from eight games, remain in second place.

"Both teams played tremendously. You have to go back to the drawing board and see where you went wrong," said Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"Not defending hurts but it's a great lesson for the players."

Opening the Punjab innings, Bairstow put on 93 runs with impact sub Prabhsimran Singh (54) and another 85 runs with South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (26).

Prabhsimran was run out by a direct throw from Sunil Narine who also chipped in with the wicket of Rossouw in the 13th over.

Despite the two dismissals, Shashank continued to unleash big shots, making sure Punjab did not lose their nerve while chasing the big total.

"From the dugout, I was watching the wicket. I felt the ball was coming on with good bounce,' said Shashank.

"This match, the way Jonny batted was a huge positive. It was a great learning for me, we still have five more matches to go."

Earlier, Kolkata got off to a blistering start with Phil Salt and Narine sharing 138 runs off just 69 balls for the first wicket after being put in to bat.

Narine, dropped on 16, hammered four sixes and nine fours in his 32-ball 71 before holing out to Bairstow off leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

England's Sam Curran dismissed Salt who hit a 37-ball 75 studded with six sixes and six fours after being dropped twice by sloppy Punjab fielders.

Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with a cameo 39-run knock as Kolkata posted the highest IPL total ever at the Eden Gardens.

Brief scores

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders: 261-6 (20 overs): Salt 75 (37), Narine 71 (32)

Punjab Kings: 262-2 (18.4 overs): Bairstow 108* (48); Narine 1-24

Punjab Kings won by eight wickets

