'Stranded’ Aditi Rao Hydari Watches ‘Airport Circus’: New Lows Every Day

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari found herself stuck in a flight early in the morning in Mumbai when there was "no ladder nor an airbridge," describing it as "new lows every day."

Aditi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the airport from her flight window after it had landed.

The actress captioned it: "New lows every day! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12.10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2."

On the work front, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking his debut in the world of the web.

It also stars Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

The series portrays the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.

