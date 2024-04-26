2XL Home Offers Exchanges For Damaged Furniture Rebuild And Renew With 2XL Home - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai UAE, April 2024 – 2XL Home, one of the region's leading home furnishing retailers stands in solidarity as the UAE continues to recover after a record-breaking recent storm. The ethos at 2XL Home isn't just about furnishing homes; it's about fostering a sense of community and understanding the challenges faced as a whole.

With well-loved furniture rendered unusable, 2XL Home pledges its unwavering support. 2XL Home is offering to exchange any damaged furniture for vouchers, along with a complimentary removal of furniture to make space for new beginnings. 2XL Home is also extending its unmatched discounts of 15% on top of the current sale of 25% to 75% off everything when shopping across 2XL Home stores or online.

The recent flood brought by the heavy rainfall resulted in numerous road closures. With nothing short of urgency, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan took the lead in organising relief operations, showing strong support during challenging circumstances.

Explore 2XL Home's discounts stretching from a solid 25% up to 75% off on furniture and houseware essentials. But that's not all, customers can enjoy an additional 15% discount on top of these already unbeatable savings, making this an opportunity you simply cannot miss.

About 2XL Home:

Established in 2000, 2XL Home is an Emirati brand that takes pride in redefining affordable luxury for the modern lifestyle. The brand has beautifully crafted contemporary collections that align perfectly with modern home settings. Successfully running for over two decades, 2XL Home has become a prominent name in the market for delivering modern design and elegant furniture that takes your homemaking experience to a whole new level. From contemporary and chic to timeless classics, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the brand's dedication to creating homes that resonate with individual personalities.