FEST Auto And Abu Dhabi University Collaborate To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Mobility Solutions

FEST Auto supports Abu Dhabi's ambitions to advance innovations and applications in smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea. The global mobility solutions company and electric light commercial vehicle manufacturer is the latest to join Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem by establishing a global headquarters at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Abu Dhabi, UAE (26th April 2024) – FEST Auto Global Holding Ltd (FEST), a global mobility solutions company with a mission to redefine urban transportation, is proud to announce that it has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi University (ADU), aimed at fostering innovation in sustainable urban mobility.

The agreement outlines a shared vision for the future, with FEST and ADU working together to enhance FEST's proprietary Fleet Management System (FMS) and Vehicle Management System (VMS). These systems are designed to increase operational efficiency through advanced system customization and to showcase the practical viability of FEST's customized electric vans in real-world applications.

'This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced technology and research to solve urban mobility challenges,' said Alishir Khalil, CEO of FEST . 'It aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for sustainable development and positions the nation as a leader in global innovation and environmental stewardship.'

ADU will provide significant academic and technical resources, including research support and access to state-of-the-art facilities. The project aims to promote practical innovations, and to integrate these advancements into educational programs, thus nurturing future talent in the sector.

As a potential project in Abu Dhabi, FEST is set to team up with ADU to initiate a pilot program by establishing an R&D Innovation Hub at the university. This partnership combines ADU's academic prowess with FEST's expertise in electric vehicle technology to enhance urban mobility solutions.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University , commented“We are thrilled to partner with FEST in this pioneering initiative. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting sustainable development in the region. By combining ADU's academic resources with FEST's technological expertise, we aim to drive advancements in urban mobility that align with the UAE's strategic goals for environmental sustainability and technological leadership.”

FEST has established its global headquarters at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is supporting FEST Auto to ensure a smooth and seamless business setup in the Emirate.

Nayef Shahin - Director of Innovation & Knowledge at ADIO, said: 'At ADIO, we are committed to expanding the horizons of clean and smart mobility by supporting global pioneers like FEST. The company joins an increasing number of global players who have selected Abu Dhabi due to its status as an investment destination of choice and an enabler of smart solutions.”

With a vision to become the global leader in sustainable urban transportation, and a forward-looking approach to mobility, FEST has to date launched products in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America with growing sales and service networks. The establishment of a global HQ in Abu Dhabi marks the next phase of its growth objectives where the company is looking into building an R&D Innovation hub for its latest mobility innovations and technologies to be tested, commercialised, and scaled.

Alishir Khalil, CEO of FEST, said, 'Establishing our headquarters in ADGM strategically positions FEST to tap into the Middle East, Africa and Asia's markets, leveraging its role as a hub for international trade and finance. This location offers top-tier facilities, access to international capital, and a vibrant community conducive to business growth and global collaborations.'