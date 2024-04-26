Did Tamil Star Simbu Spend Rs 6 Crore On Hansika Motwani While They Were Dating?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Simbu alias Silambarasan, popularly known as STR, is a multi-talented Kollywood actor who has established himself in the entertainment sector.

Simbu has a large fan following covering all southern industries. Hansika and Simbu were a lovely combination, and fans of the stars hoped they would marry.



The pair abruptly ended their relationship after a few years. Simbu's personal and professional lives hit rock bottom after the split.



They did not address the reasons behind their breakup. Once, Hansika discussed her previous connection with Simbu and stated that she had put it behind her for more than ten years.

A story regarding Simbu spending Rs 6 crore on Hansika during their wooing is currently getting popular on the internet.

In an interview, Hansika revealed that it took her many years to move on from Simbu and at least 7 or 8 years to say yes to someone.



She said that she believes in love and is a romantic person, yet she is not particularly expressive.

