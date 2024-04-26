Canada Donating $2.3M To Ukraine For Production Of Drones By Ukraine's Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada is donating 3 million Canadian dollars (about $2.3 million) to Ukraine for the production of combat drones by Ukraine's domestic defense industry.

The Canadian Defense Ministry said this after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukrinform reports.

"At today's meeting, [Canadian Defense] Minister [Bill] Blair announced that Canada is donating $3 million to Ukraine for the production of drones by Ukraine's domestic defense industry. This marks the first time that Canada is contributing directly to the production of military drones in Ukraine, and this donation will be made in collaboration with the United Kingdom," the statement said.

Blair also confirmed that Canada is providing an additional contribution of approximately CAD 13 million (about $10 million) to Czechia's initiative to procure and deliver large-caliber ammunition for Ukraine.

"This contribution comes in addition to last month's announcement of CAD 40 million and brings Canada's total contribution to the Czech initiative to over CAD 53 million [more than $40 million]," the ministry said.

In addition, Blair noted that Canada's donation of drones from Teledyne FLIR in Waterloo, Ontario, announced in February 2024, will grow by an additional 100 drones – bringing the country's total contribution of SkyRanger drones to 900. Delivery of these drones will begin in May.

The 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held virtually on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Defense ministers and high-ranking military leaders from more than 50 countries attended the event.