Biden Places Politics Over Strategy In US Steel Sale

More recently, critics charge that Nippon Steel operations in China compromise its management and pose a“material national security risk.”

“We cannot allow one of the largest American steelmakers to be gobbled up by a foreign entity with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and its military-industrial apparatus,”Senator JD Vance, Republican of Ohio,

told

the

Financial Times.

Nippon Steel denies the allegations, saying that it has limited operations in China and that entities there have no access to information about operations outside China.

Rejection of the deal – even equivocation – is a mistake. Nippon Steel's purchase would contribute to US Steel's modernization and allow its continued operation. It would help US Steel become more competitive, putting a crucial industry on a more sustainable footing.

Allowing the deal to go ahead would show that the US is genuinely committed to economic partnership with key allies and partners and the integration of their economies in ways that benefit all. It would facilitate cooperation, promoting efficiency and innovation.

It would set an example for other countries as they struggle to balance the protection of domestic industries from predation and encouraging foreign investment. It would show that the US is not a hypocrite, demanding access to foreign markets without offering the same to competitors.

This is especially important for Japan, which has been restructuring its foreign and security policy outlook to

align more closely

with that of the US and be the United States'“global partner .” Japanese companies have invested billions of dollars in the US in recent years and they and their government are pursuing deep integration on cutting-edge technologies that are key to leadership in the 21st

century.

These demonstrations and signals are increasingly necessary for US credibility and leadership in the Indo-Pacific.

Since 2016, when Obama flinched and let politics override strategic concerns, decisions in Washington have contributed to an image of unreliability among regional economic partners.

Blocking the Nippon Steel purchase would confirm that TPP was no anomaly, that neither Democrats or Republicans can be counted on to secure US leadership in economic – and hence strategic – affairs, and that the US is willing to cede this vital ground to China.

If the US is serious about competing with China, then Washington must address the needs of regional nations – as they see them. Economic opportunities are foremost on their list and they have

judged

the US to be failing on this vital metric. China is filling that gap.

Of course, no US president can ignore domestic political considerations. Biden doesn't have to. He can support the deal for both political and strategic reasons. The second most significant reason to back the deal – after the strategic rationale – is the parlous state of US Steel.

The company has been losing money for years. Not only has it failed to innovate but,

explained

one industry analyst, US Steel“peaked out in 1916” and“it's been downhill ever since,” driven by a corporate culture that's content to be

a follower

rather than an industry leader. That's why shareholders

voted

to approve the deal earlier this month; they know that it's the best way to revitalize this humbled icon.