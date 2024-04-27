President Ilham Aliyev Holds One-On-One Meeting With German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held aone-on-one meeting with President of the Federal Republic ofGermany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
