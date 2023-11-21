Authorities initiate manhunt after deadly shooting linked to property dispute

(MENAFN) Late on Monday, authorities in Custer County, Colorado, launched a manhunt for a suspect identified as Hanme K. Clark in connection with a shooting that resulted in three fatalities and left one person in critical condition. The incident, believed to be linked to a property dispute on Rocky Ridge Road, occurred along a wooded area near a property line.



Law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired around 1 PM, prompting a swift reaction from a local SWAT team about 20 minutes later. Three individuals, two men and a woman, were fatally shot, while another woman sustained critical injuries but is expected to survive, according to county officials.



The suspect, Hanme K. Clark, is currently at large and is reported to be driving a White Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, bearing Colorado license plate BHLK27. Authorities urged residents to be vigilant and provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.



Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith issued a shelter-in-place order during the initial search for the suspect, a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the community. The shelter-in-place order was later lifted around 8 p.m., but the manhunt for Hanme K. Clark continued.



The motive behind the shooting is believed to be linked to an ongoing property dispute, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

