Sharjah Government Oil Council reveals new gas discovery in Hudaiba field

(MENAFN) The Sharjah Government Oil Council has made an exciting announcement regarding the discovery of a new gas reserve in the Hadiba field, situated north of the Al Sajaa field within the Emirate of Sharjah. Described as holding "promising" economic potential, this newly identified gas reservoir marks a significant development in the region's energy landscape. The discovery comes following exploratory drilling conducted by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) over recent months. Subsequent testing of the well is slated to occur in the near future to ascertain the precise quantities and reserves of the newfound field, laying the groundwork for its potential development.



The Hadiba field represents the fifth onshore gas field in Sharjah, complementing existing fields such as Al-Saja'a, Kahif, Mahani, and Muayed, which have been repurposed into gas storage facilities. This expansion of Sharjah's gas portfolio underscores the emirate's commitment to leveraging its natural resources for sustainable energy development and economic growth.



In a related development, the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) recently inked an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Gas Company during the ADIPEC Week 2023 event held last October. This agreement signifies a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing gas storage capabilities. Ras Al Khaimah Gas Company, a key provider of natural gas in Ras Al Khaimah (RAKGas), brings its expertise to the table, aligning with SNOC's mission to address the region's evolving energy needs.



This partnership underscores the broader trend of robust energy cooperation within the UAE, exemplifying a shared commitment to innovation and strategic solutions in meeting the nation's growing energy demands. The collaboration between SNOC and RAKGas exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and innovation driving the UAE's energy sector towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

