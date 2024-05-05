Juventus, Roma Share Spoils After Highly Entertaining Thriller At The Olimpico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Milan: The battle for Champions League football continued as third-placed Juventus drew 1-1 in a hugely entertaining clash with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in which each team created a host of chances and struck the woodwork.

Juve stay five points behind Milan and inched towards a spot in Europe's top club competition after Gleison Bremer's 31st-minute header levelled an early opener from Romelu Lukaku.

Despite only winning twice in 14 league matches, Massimiliano Allegri's side are nine points ahead of sixth-placed Atalanta, who are at relegated Salernitana on Monday and also have another game in hand.

"Football is a crazy sport because one moment things go your way and the other everything goes against you," said Allegri.

"We could have done better this season but it wasn't to be."

Atalanta's extra match leaves Roma at risk of missing out as a win at Salernitana would move Gian Piero Gasperini's side above Roma into fifth on goal difference.

Roma travel to Atalanta next weekend for a crunch clash after having to rue a late missed Tammy Abraham chance just as they did in Thursday's defeat to Bayer Leverkusen which left their hopes of reaching the Europa League final hanging by a thread.

"A draw doesn't do us any good but I can only be proud of my team, of how they play and how they work together," said Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.