Following Elections, European Parliament May Not Be As Pro-Ukrainian - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivanna Volochii, an ethnic Ukrainian currently running for the European Parliament as part of Latvia's liberal party, who has extensive experience of working in the EU bodies, believes that the European Parliament of the new convocation may be less pro-Ukrainian, which politicians should already take into account.

Volochii spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"What's important to know and understand about the European Parliament in the context of Ukraine and our war? This parliament was pro-Ukrainian in terms of its composition and decisions. We had a stable and clear majority and we've grown used to it. But there is no certainty that things will be the same after the June elections," said Volochii.

According to her, there is a reason to be concerned about the polls of the liberal camp since "the right-wing forces are gaining momentum, especially in Germany, France, and also in Eastern Europe, as well as in the Baltic States."

ISW: Putting Ukrainian leaders on wanted list part of Russia's Maidan-3 psyop

"What will this mean to us? It will become more challenging to seal a majority for decisions in favor of Ukraine. We will have to find a compromise, also with the right-wingers. This bears additional risks, for example, in the agricultural sector, which is vital for Ukraine because our agribusiness is of great importance for keeping the economy afloat," said the candidate for an MEP position.

Therefore, in her opinion, "we should work now and think about how to act later, after the elections."

Undermining support for Ukraine main purpose of Russianacross EU - Finland's security agency

Ivanna Volochii, an ethnic Ukrainian who holds a Belgian passport, tops the list of the Latvian liberal party at the elections to the European Parliament. She has been working in various bodies within the EU for the past two decades. Currently, Volochii is the communications manager with the liberal group in the European Parliament, Renew Europe (Renew Europe), the third largest in the European Parliament of the current convocation.

As reported, the elections to the European Parliament will be held on June 6-9.