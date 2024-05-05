Redhill Launches Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Redhill has launched an employee stock ownership plan open to employees who have been with the firm for at least three years.



The ESOP, started May 1, is part of Redhill's increased focus on employee engagement and fostering their sense of ownership, agency leaders said. The program also marks the 10-year anniversary of the firm this year.



“As we celebrate this milestone, we prioritise rewarding our employees who have journeyed with us,” said Redhill president Manisha Seewal.“The introduction of our ESOP plan reflects our dedication to empowering every employee through collective ownership and further strengthening client relationships. Regardless of rank, all employees will receive ESOPs, embodying our belief in the strength of collective ownership.”



The ESOP also was launched with an eye on recruitment and retention, Seewal said.



Since its 2014 Singapore launch, Redhill has grown into a 200-person operation spanning 20 countries including Australia, Japan, China, SE Asia, India, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.



In 2022, Redhill

acquired Hong Kong agency Creative Consulting Group (CCG), in a $3.7m deal that extended its offering into Greater China. Seewal was named president last year.

