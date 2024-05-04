Lankan Delegation To Participate In India's International Election Visitor Program

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 4:

The Election Commission of India is organizing the International Election Visitor Program (IEVP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, scheduled from May 4th to May 9th, 2024. As part of this initiative, a 10 member delegation from Sri Lanka will be participating, comprising two representatives from the Election Commission of Sri Lanka and eight from PCOI (Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Make Recommendations for Election Law Reforms).

The IEVP serves as a platform for international election management bodies (EMBs) and organizations working in the electoral field to gain insights into the robustness of India's electoral system and to learn about the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy. The Election Commission of India had previously organized similar programs during the Lok Sabha Elections in 2014 and 2019, aimed at familiarizing foreign EMBs and international organizations with India's electoral processes.

The program encompasses briefing sessions covering a range of topics such as the overview of elections in India, EVMs & VVPAT, IT initiatives, and media & social media outreach. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to travel to different states in groups to observe election procedures and also witness polling in various stations.

This year, the Election Commission of India has extended invitations to 55 EMBs and organizations to participate in the IEVP 2024. The program offers a unique opportunity for participants to observe and interact with various stakeholders involved in the electoral process, thereby fostering greater understanding and collaboration in the realm of election management.

The participation of the Sri Lankan delegation underscores the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and sharing knowledge and experiences in electoral governance between India and Sri Lanka. Through initiatives like the IEVP, both countries aim to promote transparency, integrity, and inclusivity in their respective electoral processes, contributing to the advancement of democratic principles and practices regionally and globally.

