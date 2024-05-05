Scholz Assures Of Continued Support For Ukraine On Easter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Orthodox Easter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remembered Ukraine and assured of continued support.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“On today's Orthodox Easter, we are thinking especially of the many Orthodox Christians in Ukraine who cannot celebrate this festival with their families and in peace. One thing is clear: we will support Ukraine - for as long as necessary,” Olaf Scholz wrote.

's refusal to send Taurus to Ukraine becoming increasingly unclear - Heusge

He added that“we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Lithuania and Latvia on May 6 to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine.