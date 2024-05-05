EU Set To Sanction Voice Of Europe Outlet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pro-Russian propaganda media platform Voice of Europe will be designated in the next 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jurova, on the air of the Václav Moravce's Otázky talk show on Czech TV on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, 67 individuals and 23 entities will be added to the new package of EU sanctions.

The commissioner confirmed that the sanctions will also target the import of Russian liquefied gas to Europe.

"The Voice of Europe will be (included in the list – ed.)," said the politician, referring to the platform as "a tool of Putin's propaganda."

Jurova recalled that the Czech government had already included Voice of Europe in the national sanctions list late March. This happened after the Czech security agencies presented evidence that attempts had been made to meddle in the European elections through the said platform. At the same time, sanctions were introduced against pro-Russian Ukrainian businessmen Artem Marchevskyi and Viktor Medvedchuk, who, according to the official, exploited Voice of Europe in Moscow's favor.

Now Prague wants sanctions against Marcheskyi to be introduced at the EU level. However, the issue has not yet been fully agreed upon.

It should be recalled that after being sanctioned by the Czech Republic, where his bank accounts and assets were also immobilized, Marchevskyi moved to neighboring Slovakia, where local authorities granted him temporary protection as a citizen of Ukraine.