SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2024 - UPCX (UPC), a developer of open-source blockchain payment systems, has announced that it will be the main sponsor of Coinfest Asia, which will be held in Indonesia on August 22-23, 2024. The event is expected to attract a wide range of participants including entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from around the world, providing attendees with a direct interaction opportunity with top experts and enterprises in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.









UPCX Becomes the Main Sponsor for Coinfest Asia 2024

UPCX's Super App is a payment and financial services platform optimized with blockchain technology, offering high-speed payment solutions on par with existing financial institutions. As the main sponsor of Coinfest Asia, UPCX will showcase its revolutionary payment system that supports high-speed transaction settlements, financial smart contracts, multi-asset trading, and stablecoin issuance, among other features.



At that time, UPCX will showcase its unique payment system capabilities and products to attendees during the two-day conference. These features include User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), Decentralized Exchange (DEX), and the UPCX digital wallet, among other advanced payment solutions.



Koki Sato, Chief Marketing Officer of UPCX, stated, "We are extremely honored to be the main sponsor of Coinfest Asia. This event will gather over 6,000 practitioners from more than 60 countries, providing us with an excellent platform to showcase UPCX technology. We believe that our innovative payment solutions will significantly promote the application of blockchain technology in everyday business activities."



As blockchain technology continues to mature and become more widespread, UPCX is committed to advancing this technological innovation for broader application in global payment and financial services. By being the main sponsor of Coinfest Asia, UPCX hopes to strengthen its connections with the global blockchain community and collectively push the future development of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.







