(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Actor Bernard Hill, best known for roles in Titanic and Lord ofthe Rings, has died aged 79, Azernews reports.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning filmand King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

His breakout role was in BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff,where he portrayed Yosser Hughes, a character who struggled - andoften failed - to cope with unemployment in Liverpool.

He died early on Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulsonconfirmed.

Tributes to Hill have been coming in since the news of his deathbroke.

It should be noted that Bernard Hill is a British actor knownfor his versatile performances across film, television, andtheater. Born on December 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, Hillhas garnered acclaim for his roles in various productions.

He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of YosserHughes in the groundbreaking TV series "Boys from the Blackstuff"(1982), which earned him a BAFTA Award. Hill's film credits includenotable roles in "Gandhi" (1982), "Titanic" (1997), "The Lord ofthe Rings" trilogy (2001-2003), and "Wolf Hall" (2015). Throughouthis career, he has demonstrated a remarkable range and depth as anactor, earning accolades for his compelling performances.