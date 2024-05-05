Ukrainian Troops Defending Zaporizhzhia Region Receive Donated Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aid was provided to the military units operating on the Orikhiv axis.

Ivan Fedorov , chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today we're in the Orihiv direction... Aid has been handed over. On Easter, as on all other days, the most important thing we can do is to help. This time it's help to four

brigades," Fedorov noted.

According to the official, more than 450 various drones (FPV, Mavic 3, and Mavic 3 Thermal night vision quadcopters), ️ nine e-warfare devices, ️ 10 Starlink systems, as well as ️ an ambulance were handed over to the military.

"We thank our defenders who fight and protect our Homeland every day!" remarked the administration head.

As reported earlier, UAH 162 million worth of equipment and machinery were purchased for Ukrainian defenders fighting in Zaporizhzhia region.

