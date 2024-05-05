Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Russian Lancet Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian paratroopers from the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces have destroyed a Russian Lancet drone.

The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"An anti-aircraft missile battery of the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, in cooperation with an electronic warfare unit, continues hunting for 'enemy birds.' This time, the paratroopers destroyed a Lancet loitering munition," the post reads.

The Air Assault Forces said that the target had been destroyed and the lives of Ukrainian service members, who could have been a target for it, had been saved.

Earlier reports said that in the Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone.