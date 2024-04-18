Parmigiani Fleurier New TORIC Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) TORIC IS BACK, AND IN STYLE!

Still vivid in the memory of high-end horology collectors and enthusiasts, Toric is now making an exciting comeback in 2024.

Whether the Petite Seconde or the Chronograph Rattrapante, the new Toric generation is no mere remake of the collection first presented at the inception of the Parmigiani Fleurier brand in 1996. Instead, Parmigiani Fleurier has deliberately chosen to redefine the codes of elegance without compromise, by breaking with all established conventions.

REDEFINING ELEGANCE

In the exclusive world of luxury watchmaking, Parmigiani Fleurier has always stood alone.

Its new Toric collection bears witness to how the brand differentiates itself. It is an ode to the fluidity of modern design, embodying a refreshing and serene vision of luxury, where technical innovation harmoniously combines with refined aesthetics.

In a masterful move, Parmigiani Fleurier not only redefines the time-measuring tool but invites it to dance, free of all constraints. This Toric is not a rebellion, but a gentle revolution,

a vital force pushing performance and aesthetics into an unexplored realm of serenity. Refined in its design, it transcends established watchmaking norms, flirting with the boundaries of the possible to outline the contours of an ever-evolving luxury. In its gears, a promise of renewal.

VISIONARY CLARITY: HOROLOGICAL SARTORIAL REFINEMENT

Its keys to interpretation are drastically simple:

Elevation towards the noblest materials and deep horological culture. Manual winding only, movements in gold only, dials in gold exclusively, indexes and hours and minutes hands strictly in gold, cases in gold and platinum. And finally, closure by a gold and platinum buckle to appreciate the beauty of the movement.

With the Toric, Parmigiani Fleurier embraces the colors of the earth and nature, directly drawn from the chromatic universe of Le Corbusier, master of purism. This approach offers a new vision, where purity and elegance merge into a novel natural harmony. In this collection, Parmigiani Fleurier has orchestrated a dazzlingly unique color palette, playing harmonies with unparalleled finesse.

Invitation to a complete sensory exploration, the dial, meticulously grained by hands that speak the language of the ancient and precious, and the nubuck-treated alligator strap, offer an experience of unparalleled softness and sophistication.

MODERN FLUIDITY OF THE TORUS

Inspired originally by Doric columns and the geometry of the torus, the collection has traversed the years without losing its identity strength since 1996. While it has obviously evolved, one element has remained constant over time: the knurled bezel, which is today part of the collections signed Parmigiani Fleurier.

The cases of the new collection are logically topped with it but have been radically modernized. Aside from this signature, they no longer have a formal kinship with the founding generation and open a new chapter in Toric's history.

The overall lines of the case, pure and minimalist, testify to the aesthetic quest it has undergone. There are no protrusions or aggressive angles, but a fluid softness from any viewing perspective: whether from the side or front, the case and bracelet blend into a single whole. This observation holds true for both the Toric Petite Seconde, which embraces the codes of this new elegance.

The case claims this discreet purity that Parmigiani Fleurier has pioneered, extended into the bracelet and the overall dial/function display. The Toric collection is not just a watch; it is an aesthetic culmination that claims, through its form stripped of all artifice, harmony, balance, and perfectly achieved overall proportions.

In pursuit of this quest, Parmigiani Fleurier could only choose to craft the Toric in gold or platinum.

WATCHMAKING'S FORGOTTEN HERITAGE

It's no secret among the international community of horological art enthusiasts: the House is part of that very limited elite of brands that place the respect of horological heritage and its legacy at the forefront of every creation. Toric is the perfect representative of this, in the choice of manufacturing techniques. The dressing of the Toric unsurprisingly lives up to the standards set by Parmigiani Fleurier.

Indexes and hands are in 18ct rose gold. As for the gold dial, it is grained and bevelled, following meticulous traditional art. Graining is a finishing technique that gives the surface a mattified texture of exceptional fineness, the quintessence of watchmaking craftsmanship. This method, rediscovered through the perseverance and expertise of master watchmakers such as Michel Parmigiani, involves the careful application of a special mixture on the dial, composed of cream of tartar, crushed sea salt, and silver, mixed with demineralized water to create a homogeneous paste.

The application of this paste, followed by delicate polishing with specific brushes, generates an exceptionally regular and soft surface, characterized by a dispersion of light that visually softens the dial, making it unique.

Inspired by a 'vintage' aesthetic from the 1960s, the Toric dials are not uniformly flat but bevelled. Their edges drop slightly to rest against the inner face of the case, presenting a level difference. This 'bevelled' technique is inspired by the manufacture of watch glasses, an also ancient traditional technique. The glass is shaped in a specific manner to adapt to the particular shape of the watch case. Unlike flat or slightly domed glasses, bevelled glasses are curved or rounded to perfectly match the contour of the watch case.

CHROMATIC DISRUPTION AND 'PUNTO A MANO'

The alligator strap, with a Nubuck finish, benefits from a sartorial stitch known as 'punto a mano,' employed by the best Neapolitan tailors. It is an aesthetic signature as well as its role is to increase the comfort of wearing the suit. Their pastel shades are all subtle and, to be honest, disruptive, serene, and unexpected.

With Toric, Parmigiani Fleurier is not just offering a new collection of watches; it invites a deeper reflection on what it means to be elegant in the contemporary world. This collection is the result of a thoughtful approach aimed at harmonizing exceptional craftsmanship with innovative aesthetics. It is intended to transcend the usual boundaries of classicism, offering a contemporary interpretation of the watch that values the very essence of modern elegance.

NEW MODERNIST ARCHITECTURE

The new Toric, undoubtedly, signals the beginnings of a new stage in the world of luxury. At the heart of these models that definitively escape the ephemeral, the movements. Crafted in rose gold, the movement of the Toric Petite Seconde is entirely new and barely noticeable at first glance.

Three large surfaces in 18ct rose gold serve as bridges, arranged in a pure geometric perspective. Only the two barrels and the regulating organ are visible. This development with its unprecedented architecture, with its large bridges decorated with Ctes de Fleurier alternating with a sandblasted plate, references the great tradition of watchmaking in a minimalist and contemporary aesthetic configuration. Striking in its graphics, it is intended as a style element of the entire watch.

Its structure has been deeply worked on in an approach where aesthetic research predominates, considering the formal requirement dictated by elegance. The movement was designed to be manually wound to appreciate the finesse of rewinding and the tactile gesture that the watch deserves.

GOLDEN TEMPO

Gold movements are rare in high-end watchmaking. The Toric Chronograph Rattrapante's movement is crafted from 18-carat rose gold. It beats at a high frequency (5Hz) and incorporates a double column wheel. Its structural elements, skeletonized to suggest an arabesque, leave ample room for visual appreciation of its moving components. This genuine competition-class machine invites an absolute immersion in gold that conceals a world-class masterpiece caliber, but in a resolutely Haute Horlogerie iteration. This movement integrates 285 components, 35 jewels, and a 65-hour power reserve. The tenth-of-a-second precision and the challenge of shaping such a malleable material as gold are assets that every devotee of the finest watchmaking will appreciate. It is a tribute to the zenith of horological artistry. It's not just a movement; it's a narrative of passion, expertise, and the relentless pursuit of perfection.