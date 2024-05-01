Governor Wants People To Get Outside, Announces 2024 Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Florida residents will be able to save some money this summer now that the state has announced a new Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday. The Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday will run throughout July. During the Sales Tax Holiday period, residents will be able to save money on the purchase of a wide range of products, ranging from fishing supplies to outdoor recreation gear.

Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: which items will be tax free?

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to boost family savings during the summer months with the launch of the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday. The governor said he would sign the Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday for the Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget.

“While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida's smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians,” Gov. DeSantis said in a press release .

The Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday, which will run throughout July (July 1 to July 31), will eliminate the sales of many summer-related products, such as fishing supplies, tickets to state parks and museums, outdoor recreation gear and more.

Visit this link to view the full list of items that will carry no sales tax during the Florida Sales Tax Holiday.

In addition to the Florida Freedom Sales Tax Holiday, Gov. DeSantis has also waived entry fees to Florida State Parks during Memorial Day weekend (May 24 to May 27).

According to the governor's office, the objective of the announcement is to encourage families to enjoy the Sunshine State's natural splendors without undue financial strain.

“I encourage all of Florida's residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton, adding that Florida is home to 175 award-winning state parks.

Rising popularity of sales tax holidays

Sales tax holidays are relatively new financial tools to offer relief to residents, as well as boost the economy. It was first used by Michigan and Ohio to boost auto sales in 1980, and 17 years later, New York adopted it for a short period to boost clothing sales.

About 20 states use a tax holiday for one purpose or another. Massachusetts , for example, has used it for personal items, Tennessee for groceries, Mississippi for guns and ammo, Virginia for gas-powered chainsaws, and Nevada for purchases by National Guard members.

Florida, however, uses the sales tax holiday for the widest variety of categories, according to the data from the ITEP (Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy). In 2024, Florida could have two Back-to-School sales tax holidays, two Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays, a Freedom Summer sales tax holiday and a 7-day Tool Time sales tax holiday.