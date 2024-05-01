Sajad Lone Files Nomination From Baramulla

Jailed Awami Ittehad Party leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid has already filed nomination papers from this north Kashmir constituency. National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah is also contesting from this seat.

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, Lone said this is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019.“The people of Kashmir deserve to be represented by a new voice, a different voice. Even the people of India deserve to know what exactly is happening here.

“It is important to have a different voice because out of the past 10 Parliaments, nine times the MPs have been from the same party. I promise the voices of the people of north Kashmir shall resonate across the Parliament,” he said.

Lone reiterated his challenge that he will withdraw his nomination if the National Conference can get the INDIA bloc to make a public commitment for restoration of Article 370.

“There are still four days left. I will withdraw if they (NC) get the INDIA alliance to say that they will get back Article 370, Article 35A and internal autonomy (for Jammu and Kashmir),” he added.

Polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 20.

