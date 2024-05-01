Police Destroys Poppy Cultivation In Awantipora, Registers FIR Against Illegal Cultivators

“To curb illegal cultivation of Opium poppy, Awantipora Police is making consistent efforts by way of enforcement operations. Today a special drive against illegal cultivation was launched and a huge patch of Poppy spread over a large area was destroyed at Padgampora and Sail areas of Police Station Awantipora by special teams of Police Awantipora headed by SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti (JKPS), Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad and Mohammad Irfan Naib Tehsildar,” said an official in a statement.

“Accordingly 07 cases under relevant sections of NDPS act were registered against accused persons at Police Station Awantipora in this regard,” the official added.

“Police Awantipora has already advised all those who have cultivated Poppy or any other Narcotic substances anywhere in Police District Awantipora, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law,” the official said.

