Speaker Dismisses Conspiracy Theory Linked To Mass Protests In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana dismissed a conspiracy theory linked to the mass protests staged in Sri Lanka in 2022 to oust then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa .

MP Wimal Weerawansa alleged that there was a foreign hand in the 'Aragalaya'' protests and called for it to be investigated.

He told the Speaker that Parliament must hold a debate on the matter and appoint a committee to investigate the allegations.

However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said that he has no evidence to prove any conspiracy linked to the protests.

He said it was clear the public were agitating and attempted to even storm Parliament.

Thousands of people took to the streets in 2022 and protested during a serious economic crisis and forced Rajapaksa and his Cabinet to resign. (Colombo Gazette)