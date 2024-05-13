Japan presents online reservation system for overcrowding management on Mount Fuji

(MENAFN) In response to concerns over overtourism and safety issues, Japanese authorities have announced the implementation of an online reservation system for the most popular trail on Mount Fuji, the country's highest peak. During the summer hiking season, Mount Fuji experiences a surge in visitors, leading to overcrowding and environmental degradation. To address these challenges, the Yamanashi Prefecture, home to the Yoshida Trail, which is favored by most hikers, plans to limit the daily number of visitors to 4,000, each paying a fee of USD13.



The introduction of the online reservation system aims to alleviate congestion and ensure a more organized experience for climbers. Recognizing the potential inconvenience for climbers who may be turned away once the daily limit is reached, the system offers the option of booking in advance for the first time. Katsuhiro Iwama, an official from the Yamanashi prefectural government, emphasized that the new system will enable visitors to plan their ascent by entering through a designated gate.



Online reservations for the July-September hiking season will open on May 20, allowing climbers to secure their spot on the trail. However, to accommodate those who may not have made prior arrangements, a minimum of a thousand spots will be reserved each day for individuals wishing to enter without a reservation.



Mount Fuji, known for its iconic snow-capped peak, attracts over 220,000 visitors annually, particularly during the summer months. Many climbers embark on the challenging ascent, often beginning their journey in the evening to witness the breathtaking sunrise from the summit. However, the steep and rocky terrain poses risks, with some climbers attempting the ascent without adequate rest, leading to potential injuries.



The implementation of the online reservation system reflects Japan's commitment to balancing tourism with environmental conservation and ensuring the safety of visitors to Mount Fuji. By managing visitor numbers and promoting responsible hiking practices, authorities aim to preserve the natural beauty of the iconic volcano while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

