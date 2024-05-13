Oman Sail ready to welcome young sailors from around the world to the 13th Mussanah Race Week

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 12 May 2024, Muscat – Oman Sail’s Mussanah Race Week will return for its 13th edition from 1-8 October 2024 as the event brings together sailors from across the globe in Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 classes, as well as the para inclusive RS Venture Connect class. The event will be hosted by the Barceló Mussanah Resort and is open to male and female sailors of all nationalities.

Competition will be held over 12 races in each class, with no more than three per day. Racing will take place following three practice days, on 4-7 October. Prizes will be awarded for the overall top three in each class, as well as the Junior top three for sailors under the age of 12, and the girls top three, as well as the overall Team Racing competition.

Ahmed Al Qasmi, Head of Sailing at Oman Sail, said, “Mussanah Race Week is one of the highlights in our sailing calendar and we are delighted to bring the event back to the Barceló Mussanah Resort this year. During a career in sailing, it is very likely that the sailors will race together many times, so it is beneficial for the young athletes to meet, interact and learn from each other at Mussanah Race Week. We look forward to welcoming a diverse fleet of sailors in all of the event classes.”

Shaima Al Asmi, Mussanah Race Week Project Manager, added, “The waters of Barceló Mussanah Resort offer excellent sailing conditions and the chance to learn new skills, make new friends and compete in a world class environment. We are also very pleased to be able to support sailors of all abilities with Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and RS Venture Connect races all being held again this year. Sailing is a sport for everyone, and we are very excited for what promises to be another exceptional edition of Mussanah Race Week.”

Oman Sail’s Mussanah Sailing School at the Barceló Mussanah Resort was recently named a Category A High Performance Centre by the Asian Sailing Federation. Visiting sailors, as well as Omani participants, will have the opportunity to train and sail at the same venue where Asia’s best sailors will hone their skills in preparation for some of the world’s highest profile events.

Mussanah Race Week has always been about more than just racing and this year will be no exception. On the final practice day there will be a BBQ night for all competitors, staff and families to experience Omani hospitality and build a sense of camaraderie that will transcend the sport.





