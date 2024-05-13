Customs declare China`s natural gas shipments greatly increase

(MENAFN) China's appetite for natural gas has surged in the first four months of 2024, with imports experiencing a remarkable increase of nearly 21 percent compared to the same period last year, according to recent customs data. This surge in imports, totaling 43 million tonnes of natural gas, reflects a substantial year-on-year growth of 20.7 percent, positioning China as a key player in the global natural gas market.



The robust momentum in natural gas imports is particularly evident in April, with the country importing 10.3 million tonnes of gas during the month alone. Analysts attribute this significant increase to softer global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, which have made imports more economically viable for China.



Amidst this surge in imports, the average price of imported gas has notably declined by 15 percent over the reporting period, contributing to China's increased purchasing power in the natural gas market. While the customs data did not provide a breakdown of imports by type, it is clear that both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports have contributed to China's growing energy portfolio.



In addition to natural gas, China has also witnessed a substantial uptick in imports of refined oil products and crude oil, with a notable increase of 28.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. This trend underscores China's ongoing efforts to diversify its energy sources and meet the growing demands of its expanding economy.



Furthermore, China's overall trade performance has rebounded in April after a contraction in the previous month, with shipments and imports experiencing positive growth. Despite challenges posed by global economic dynamics, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, China's trade resilience remains evident.



As China continues to solidify its position as a major player in the global energy market, its increasing natural gas imports reflect not only domestic demand but also broader trends in the international energy landscape. With a focus on securing reliable energy sources to sustain its economic growth, China's energy policies and trade dynamics will continue to shape the trajectory of the global natural gas market.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205171