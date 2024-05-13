Apple And Rise Develop 'Unique Bio-Based Foam' For Packaging Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) In a joint research project, Rise and Apple have developed a unique bio-based foam.

The properties of the foam suggest that it could replace fossil-based materials such as polymer foam, which is often used in packaging, insulation and lightweight composites.

The research results are presented in a Whitepaper from Rise and Apple.

The development of new bio-based materials is an important part of the transition to reduce our dependence on fossil materials.

Rise's role is to drive sustainable transition and innovation in close collaboration with industry and this collaboration with Apple on bio-based foam is an excellent example of this, says Henrik Bagewitz, VP business development, Rise.

