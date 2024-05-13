Figures Reported In ACG's Quarterly Production Reflect Commitment To Advancing Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first quarter of this year, operations at theAzeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil field received significantfinancial allocations, as reported by Azernews citing bp's quarterly report on Azerbaijan operations $115 million was earmarked for operating costs, while$347 million was allocated for capital expenses, totaling $462million for ACG activities during the quarter. This expenditurereflects a commitment to advancing operations in the region.

The report emphasizes the sustained and secure production fromACG throughout the first three months of 2024. With an averagedaily production of 339,000 barrels, equivalent to around 31million barrels (4 million tons) for the quarter, production wassourced from multiple platforms including Chirag, Central Azeri,West Azeri, East Azeri, Deepwater Guneshli, and West Chirag.

At the end of the quarter, ACG operated 139 oil productionwells, 43 water injection wells, and 8 gas injection wells,showcasing the robustness and operational efficiency of itsinfrastructure.

Furthermore, the report highlights the completion of three oilproduction wells and one water injector well during the firstquarter, indicating ongoing efforts to enhance productioncapabilities and optimize reservoir management strategies withinthe ACG field.

The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil field, located in theCaspian Sea offshore Azerbaijan, is one of the largest and mostsignificant oil-producing assets in the region. Discovered in theearly 1990s, the field has been a key driver of Azerbaijan's oiland gas industry, contributing significantly to the country'seconomy and energy security.

Since its inception, the ACG field has been developed andoperated by a consortium of international oil companies, with BPbeing the operator. The consortium includes leading energycompanies such as Chevron, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, and SOCAR,Azerbaijan's state oil company.

Over the years, the ACG field has undergone extensivedevelopment and expansion efforts, involving the deployment ofadvanced drilling and production technologies to maximize oilrecovery and optimize operational efficiency. The field encompassesmultiple platforms and infrastructure installations spread acrossvarious sectors of the Caspian Sea.

As one of the flagship projects in Azerbaijan's energyportfolio, the ACG field has played a pivotal role in drivingeconomic growth and attracting foreign investment to the country generated from oil production at ACG has been instrumentalin supporting infrastructure development, social programs, andeconomic diversification initiatives in Azerbaijan.

Against this backdrop, the recent financial allocations andoperational achievements in the initial quarter of 2024 underscorethe ongoing importance of the ACG field in Azerbaijan's oil and gassector. The substantial investments in operating costs and capitalexpenses reflect the consortium's commitment to maintaining andenhancing production levels at ACG, ensuring continued revenuegeneration and economic prosperity for Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the sustained production levels and operationalefficiency demonstrated during the first quarter of 2024 highlightthe ACG field's resilience and long-term viability as a key assetin Azerbaijan's energy landscape. With ongoing efforts to optimizereservoir management strategies and enhance productioncapabilities, the ACG field is poised to remain a cornerstone ofAzerbaijan's oil and gas industry for years to come.