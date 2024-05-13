African country appends BBC, VOA

(MENAFN) Burkina Faso has made headlines with its decision to suspend radio broadcasts from BBC Africa and Voice of America (VOA) following their coverage of a report implicating the country's army in mass executions. Citing concerns over the portrayal of the military, authorities have taken both broadcasters off the airwaves and blocked access to their websites for a two-week period.



The controversy stems from a damning report released by Human Rights Watch (HRW), which accuses Burkina Faso's military forces of carrying out mass executions of civilians, including dozens of children, in two villages earlier this year. HRW's findings paint a grim picture of alleged atrocities committed in the context of counterterrorism efforts, urging authorities to investigate the massacres thoroughly.



According to the report, Burkina Faso's army stands accused of perpetrating widespread violence against civilians, purportedly as part of a broader military campaign targeting individuals suspected of collaborating with armed groups. However, the country's communication council has condemned HRW's assertions as "peremptory and tendentious," warning against potential public disorder fueled by the report's inflammatory content.



In response to the suspension, both the BBC and VOA have affirmed their commitment to reporting on events in Burkina Faso, signaling their intention to continue coverage despite government restrictions. This clash underscores the tension between press freedom and governmental control in the country, raising concerns about censorship and the stifling of dissenting voices.



Burkina Faso, a former French colony, has been under the leadership of Captain Ibrahim Traore since a military coup in September 2022. The current administration seized power amid political turmoil, following an earlier coup that ousted the democratically elected President Roch Marc Kabore.



As Burkina Faso grapples with the fallout from the suspension of BBC and VOA broadcasts, the incident highlights broader issues surrounding accountability, freedom of expression, and the role of media in shaping public discourse. It remains to be seen how this development will impact the ongoing dialogue surrounding allegations of human rights abuses and the country's path towards stability and democracy.

