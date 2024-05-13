DHL Express, Women And E-Commerce Forum Ink Deal For Country's SME Export Growth

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: DHL Express signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Women and E-commerce Forum. The move marks a collaboration under the DHL GoTrade programme, said a release on May 12.

GoTrade is one of the sustainability programmes of DHL Group. It is aimed at facilitating export-led growth for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. On the other hand, Women and E-commerce Forum (WE) is a community platform that aims to build a support system for female entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to turn their craft into business.

Under the partnership with DHL, the members of WE will benefit from expert-led sessions covering various topics essential for global expansion, including globalisation strategies, marketing techniques, logistics optimisation and e-commerce solutions.

About the development, Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Women and E-commerce Forum. This programme underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs and e-commerce in Bangladesh by providing them with the necessary resources and expertise to expand their reach globally."

The partnership symbolises the start of a collaborative effort between DHL Express and WE to empower SMEs and drive economic growth in Bangladesh. This collaboration is poised to support a significant number of small businesses, potentially catalysing their growth and enhancing their competitiveness in the global market, added the release.

SMEs play a crucial role in Bangladesh's economy contributing nearly 25 per cent of the country's GDP. Leveraging DHL Express' extensive network and expertise, SMEs of WE will gain invaluable insights and practical guidance to navigate the complexities of international trade, added the release.

The 'Trade and Grow Beyond Borders' is one of the initiatives of DHL's GoTrade programme. It targets SMEs across various sectors, including those affiliated with WE. Moreover, the programme aims to extend its reach to SMEs beyond the Forum's network, fostering inclusivity and broadening the initiative's impact on Bangladesh's trade landscape.

"We believe that empowering SMEs is crucial for driving economic development and fostering innovation," said Nasima Akter Nisha, President of the Women and E-commerce Forum. "Through our partnership with DHL Express Bangladesh, we are committed to providing SMEs with the support and guidance they need to succeed globally. Together, we can unlock the full potential of SMEs in Bangladesh and propel the nation towards greater economic prosperity," she concluded.

T