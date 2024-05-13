Dozens flee from Nigerian jail following rainstorm chaos

(MENAFN) In a scene reminiscent of past incidents, more than 100 inmates fled from a prison in Nigeria following extensive damage caused by heavy rains, according to authorities in the West African nation. The medium security custodial center in Suleja, Niger State, bore the brunt of a "heavy downpour" that persisted for several hours on Wednesday night, resulting in the destruction of the perimeter fence and the escape of 118 prisoners.



In response to the breach, the Nigerian Correctional Service swiftly activated recapturing mechanisms, collaborating with sister security agencies to apprehend fleeing inmates. As of the latest update, 10 escapees have been recaptured, with efforts underway to locate and detain the remaining fugitives.



Authorities attributed the incident to the deteriorating state of the country's prison infrastructure, much of which was constructed during the colonial era preceding Nigeria's independence from Britain in 1960. This latest prison break underscores the ongoing challenges posed by aging facilities ill-equipped to withstand natural disasters or prevent escapes.



The episode adds to a troubling pattern of prison escapes in Nigeria, with previous incidents including a mass breakout in the capital city, Abuja, where nearly 900 inmates fled in 2022. Such occurrences underscore broader concerns about the state of Nigeria's prison system, highlighted in a recent report by the United States detailing harsh and life-threatening conditions due to severe overcrowding.



According to the report, many Nigerian detention centers and prisons, some dating back 70 to 80 years, are operating at 50 percent above their designed capacity. The dire conditions underscore the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and modernization efforts to ensure the safety and security of both inmates and staff.



In response to these challenges, the Nigerian Correctional Service emphasized its commitment to transitioning from outdated facilities to modern, secure prisons. However, achieving this goal will require concerted efforts and significant investment to overhaul infrastructure, improve conditions, and enhance security measures across the country's correctional facilities.



As Nigeria grapples with the aftermath of yet another prison break, authorities face mounting pressure to address systemic issues within the prison system, safeguard public safety, and uphold the rights and dignity of incarcerated individuals.

